Eiyuden Chronicle will get a sequel eventually

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes won't be released until Tuesday, but developer Rabbit & Bear Studios already says they aim to continue the Suikoden-inspired series and are working on a sequel.

It was during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) that the studio was asked if the tragic passing of scenario writer Yoshitaka Murayama affected the future of the Eiyuden Chronicle series. They replied:

"We are moving forward with a sequel. It is very sad that Murayama is not with us anymore, but we have discussed many things with him. I hope we will be able to carry on Murayama's legacy, and I always want to treasure his last work. I hope many people will support this game."

Murayama died in February, just two months before the premiere of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. He was one of the true veterans of Konami's Suikoden team, who later quit and founded Rabbit & Bear Studios because Konami no longer seemed interested in game development.

Of course, we have a review coming up of the adventure, which will be available on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox (and included with Game Pass from day one), where we'll tell you whether the spiritual Suikoden sequel lives up to the original games.