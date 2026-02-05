eFootball is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this summer

HQ

One of the big surprises of this Nintendo Direct Partners Showcase is the arrival of Konami's football simulator, eFootball, on Nintendo Switch 2 this summer. This title, which is fast approaching one billion downloads, is heading to Nintendo's new console. We will be able to play with our favourite teams anywhere thanks to Portable Mode.

It remains to be seen whether the Nintendo Switch 2 version will be the free-to-play version we already know or another type of version where you have to pay to play.

Were you expecting this game on Nintendo Switch 2?