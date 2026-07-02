Edmund McMillen, co-creator of The Binding of Isaac and Mewgenics, has promised to release all his games on physical media for as long as humanly possible

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1 July 2026 will likely go down in video game history as the day the end was declared for physical media in the industry, although there is still hope for smaller platforms such as Evercade and, above all, Nintendo and its cartridges. Ever since Sony announced that, from January 2028 (a date on which the PS6 is also expected to launch), it would cease manufacturing PlayStation game discs, hundreds of shops, retail chains, users and developers have spoken out to express their opposition and sadness at a decision that could wipe out an industry supporting tens of thousands of jobs that depend on this format.

Among the developers who have spoken out against this move is Edmund McMillen, who co-developed The Binding of Isaac (a game that is currently one of the most played on Steam) and its sequels at Nicalis, and who more recently launched Mewgenics alongside Tyler Glaiel. The creator has posted a thread on X in which he has promised that, for as long as possible, he intends to release all his games in physical format and continue to support this idea, whilst also pointing out that the onus is now on medium and small publishers to create physical editions that are more lovingly crafted and of a higher standard than the current ones.

"I collect physical media and will always find a way to release my games physically.

The fact is, if mainstream publishers stop, independent boutique publishers will continue making collectors editions that will be way better anyway.

That is till next gen consoles are digital only..."

Furthermore, Edmund has posted a picture showing him standing in front of (part of) his video game collection, which looks truly impressive.

Do you think McMillen's suggestion of relying on smaller publishers to keep the physical format afloat will be enough?