The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth just set a new all-time concurrent player peak on Steam

As part of the Steam Summer Sale, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth has been reduced considerably, offering a 90% discount for most bundles it's involved in, including the Complete Edition that offers all the various DLCs, which is currently valued at £3.70. Needless to say, this is a rather excellent deal and many fans have been taking advantage of it, so many in fact that a new Steam concurrent player record has been set for the game, 12 years after it launched.

And we're not talking about a minor peak either, as the concurrent player figure has topped out at 130,954 players as of yesterday, with over 92,000 people actively playing as of writing. For reference, this peak now makes The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Steam's 156th most concurrently-played game of all-time, which is a very admirable feat considering it launched in 2014. This record is also high enough to best Borderlands 2, Outriders, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Dying Light: The Beast, Battlefield V, and even developer Edmund McMillen's latest project, Mewgenics.

It's unclear whether this peak will be bested again, but as you snag just the base game for £1.09 on Steam, there's certainly the opportunity for a bunch of players to grab a copy and look to catapult the hit indie further up the ranks.