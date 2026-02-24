Ed Skrein will play Baldur in the God of War series

HQ

Amazon and PlayStation Productions have kept us updated quite frequently about actors for their upcoming God of War show ever since they announced that Ryan Hurst will play Kratos. It has now been two weeks since we learned that Callum Vinson will play Atreus, which is the longest we've waited between casting news about the show set to premiere next year. Then it's a good thing the latest update is an interesting one.

Deadline confirms that Ed Skrein (Jurassic World Rebirth and Deadpool) will be Baldur in Prime Video's God of War series. A rather fascinating choice, as Skrein played Ajax - a character that doesn't feel pain - in the first Deadpool movie. Those of you who've played 2018's God of War know that Baldur is similar in that way and more. I'll miss Jeremy Davies' voice, though.

