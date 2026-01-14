God of War series casts Ryan Hurst as Kratos

It has finally been revealed who will take on the role as Kratos in Amazon's upcoming adaptation of God of War - none other than Ryan Hurst. The actor, who's perhaps best known from Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, already has an established connection with the franchise, having done motion capture for Thor in God of War Ragnarök.

Initially, two seasons will be produced. But we can surely count on Amazon being quick to renew it quickly if it proves as successful as for example Fallout. The chances are undeniably good, especially with such an established star as Hurst in the lead. Not to mention that video game adaptations have proven to be a pretty safe bet nowadays. At least in the form of TV-productions.

It has already been confirmed that the show will focus on the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus as they set out to scatter Faye's ashes - a journey that promises to be as emotionally heavy as it is epic.

What do you think of the choice of actor? Is Hurst right for the role of Kratos?