God of War

We finally know who's playing Atreus in the God of War series

Callum Vinson has been cast in a role that might skyrocket his career.

It's been a week and some change since we learned the actors for Mimir, Brok, Sindri, Thor and Odin in Amazon's God of War series. This meant that only a couple of major roles hadn't been announced. Time to reveal the biggest of those.

Variety has decided to beat Deadline to the punch by revealing that Callum Vinson (Chucky and Poker Face) has been selected to play Atreus, Kratos' son, in the God of War series.

This means we're basically only missing actors for Freya and a certain "stranger" from 2018's God of War.

