Echoes of the End creator sees the Nintendo Switch 2 as "very promising"

HQ

This summer, on an undetermined date, Echoes of the End will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, opening the door to an action-adventure coming directly from the Icelandic developer Myrkur Games. With the launch coming up at some point, and the recency of the Nintendo Switch 2's arrival, you may be curious to know if Echoes of the End will also look to land on the successor system? We inquired about this to CEO and game director Halldór Snær Kristjánsson in a recent interview that you can see below with localised subtitles.

HQ

"That was, as soon as it was announced, the internal team was like, oh, we got to do this. But I think it's too early to say anything just yet still. I would definitely say that for the studio, it's highly interesting and the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2 are certainly very promising. In terms of especially Unreal Engine 5 games, you know, being able to be compatible with that. But I can't give any firm answers on it just yet."

In the full interview, we also discuss the price point that Myrkur Games is aiming for with this game and also how they went about making a "AA game with AAA ambitions". Beyond that, performance director and senior cinematographer Daði Einars was also on hand to talk about photogrammetry and how the photorealistic graphics were made and implemented in the game.