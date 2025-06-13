Echoes of the End developer explains how they made a "AA game with AAA ambitions"

HQ

There has been a lot of talk lately about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and how developer Sandfall Interactive came together to make sure a sweeping and successful project despite being a studio of very modest size. In the past, the figure of 30 employees has been thrown around, and whether that's actually accurate or not is another topic of discussion, but it does lead us to the Icelandic developer Myrkur Games, as this studio and its around 40 employees are currently looking to deliver a "AA game with AAA ambitions" this summer.

The game in question is Echoes of the End, and while we are waiting to hear about the firm release date for the project beyond this summer, recently I had the chance to sit down with CEO and game director Halldór Snær Kristjánsson to get a little insight into how the more modest developer went around creating a project with immense aims.

"Yeah, my favorite way to describe it, which I saw in the coverage of [Clair Obscur: Expedition 33], was AA with AAA ambitions, and that's a really good way to say it," began Kristjánsson. "But definitely, for us, this is very much part of the studio from the start. Our hearts were set on these types of games.

"This is really what we wanted to make as a studio. And at the time, we were seeing that - and this is back in 2018 or whatever - and then we were seeing that these technologies were taking a big step forward across all areas and all slices of game development. And we saw that there were opportunities to be found within photogrammetry, within motion capture, within just how we make and structure the content, how we build. And then, of course, Unreal Engine was a huge unlock to exactly what we were doing. So that kind of, you know, I've been asked a couple of times when I'm talking about the process, like, what happened when you made the switch to Unreal Engine 5? Was that a lot of work? And we were like, no, that was fantastic, because we had all these scanned assets that we could just upres to the source material off our original scans. So that was really, really great."

HQ

Kristjánsson continued, "But for the studio, I think, for us, we crafted everything from the ground up to be made in such a way that a mid-sized team could tackle the challenge. And so that really translates across all areas. And that's one of the reasons why we had to build our own motion capture studio on site. It's just because to be able to produce the sheer amount of cutscenes and the sheer amount of volume of game animations that are in the game, you know, for the main characters, for the companions, for all the different enemies, for all the different bosses, all of that, it's a lot of work for a 40-person team and then an animation team of, like, five. But the real unlock to that is just having it in-house, building everything custom and bespoke to adapting it to a mid-sized team, and that really was the superpower.

"The same thing for, especially, you know, we built our own photogrammetry rig as well for scanning the digital doubles in the game, and that was also pivotal, because, you know, if we would have done it once, you know, externally, we would have been quite limited, but doing it this time, we could really fill in the extras in the game or do do-overs on the main cast and really kind of iterate the process as we got better at it, as we were able to do higher res, anything like that.

"So, you know, games are such a big iteration and having all this on hand, while it's a big investment up front, is the superpower enabler for a mid-sized team to do this, in our sake, at least."

You can see the full interview with Myrkur Games above, where we also discuss the price point for the game, when we'll learn its firm release date, if it's coming to Switch 2 at all, and also what the team has been up to in the years since it was originally announced. Check it out above with localised subtitles.