How much will Echoes of the End cost? "We want to be below the AAA pricing on this game"

HQ

While publishers and executives will tell you that games are becoming so expensive to make that they need to be priced at a higher price point, including Xbox lately with Doom: The Dark Ages and soon again with The Outer Worlds 2, Nintendo with Mario Kart World, and PlayStation imminently with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, there are developers out there who still look to price their projects at more reasonable rates.

We saw it with Sandfall Interactive and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and that game sold like it was going out of fashion, proving to be a big success and also that a more reasonable price tag can be very beneficial in a consumer mindset too. So, with this being the case, what can we expect from Myrkur Games and it's "AA game with AAA ambitions", Echoes of the End, when that launches sometime this summer? We asked CEO and game director Halldór Snær Kristjánsson this exact question.

"We have. I'm not entirely sure what I'm allowed to say at this point on it, but I definitely, I think it's pretty safe for me to say that we want to be below the AAA pricing on this game. I mean, we want to offer good value, especially with people who are stepping in and trying out a new IP and coming into, you know, giving this game a shot, effectively, when it pops up in their store. I think it plays a big factor.

"And being a smaller team with a smaller production, that's also something that makes sense, I think. It also just helps us, you know, because this isn't a AAA game, like not fully. And we also don't want to invite the comparison to that in terms of people's expectations. We want to give them a great value experience for a great value price, for a game that they will really enjoy and put down and be happy. I think, you know, finding the price for that, as [Clair Obscur: Expedition 33] did as well, is critical for consumers to kind of have the value that they want out of the game."

The exact pricing of the game won't be revealed until we know when exactly Echoes of the End will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, which according to Kristjánsson we'll know more about sooner rather than later.

Check out the full interview with the Icelandic developer below, which is available with localised subtitles.