EA has acquired a mobile game developer from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion

EA has announced that it has acquired Playdemic, the developer behind the mobile game Golf Clash from WarnerMedia, in a deal that cost EA $1.4 billion.

EA has stated that the reasoning for purchasing the developer is to deliver "exciting new experiences for EA's network of nearly half a billion players around the world", and that Golf Clash will be a "significant addition" to EA's mobile gaming divisions.

"In addition to the ongoing success of Golf Clash, the talent, technology and expertise of Playdemic will be a powerful combination with our teams and IP at Electronic Arts," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "This is the next step building on our strategy to expand our sports portfolio and accelerate our growth in mobile to reach more players around the world with more great games and content."

Warner Bros. Games has briefly touched on why it decided to sell Playdemic to EA, with its president David Haddad saying, "While we have great respect for the Playdemic team, our decision to divest is a part of our overall strategy to build games based on Warner Bros. storied franchises."

As for what exactly this means for Playdemic and the games it develops in the future, the CEO of the developer, Paul Gouge has said, "Joining EA, one of the most successful games companies in the world, is an important next step in our journey and we are excited to continue to develop both Golf Clash and new titles as part of the EA family."