Dupreeh announces official retirement from playing Counter-Strike

HQ

During the mega BLAST Austin Major finals yesterday, there was a bit of a surprise announcement as veteran star Peter "Dupreeh" Rasmussen revealed that he would be officially retiring from playing competitive Counter-Strike 2, ending a career that sets him up as one of the best to ever do it.

Throughout his years playing for Astralis, Team Vitality, Heroic, Team Falcons, and more, Dupreeh lifted a whopping 32 trophies, won five Majors, received two MVP awards, and earned over $2 million in prize money alone. Needless to say, he has a career that will make him a Hall of Fame shoe-in.

As for why Dupreeh is quitting, he has taken to social media to explain: "The main reason I have decided to retire and not pursue more as a player is my family at home.

"I want to spend more time with my kids. Because to me, they're the most important thing in life my life."

Dupreeh's impression on Counter-Strike has even seen the game's official social media account thanking him for his time spent competing, with Valve stating:

"The only player with 5 Majors to their name. It's us who are thanking you, Peter.

"Thank you for setting the bar for what a Major Champion can be, both on and off the server.

"Counter-Strike will always be here for you".