Team Vitality continues immense run of victories with BLAST Austin Major win

Another big Counter-Strike 2 tournament has come to a close, as over the weekend the BLAST Austin Major 2025 wrapped up and saw Team Vitality looking to continue its crazy run of recent results all while The MongolZ attempted to secure a trophy of their own. These two storylines clashed in a grand finale that started with a bit of a shock, when The MongolZ snatched the first map away from Team Vitality and set themselves up into a position to run away with the event.

However, this clearly ignited a spark in the French team, as following this moment Team Vitality proved to be a massive problem, securing two dominant map wins and ultimately winning the tournament, lifting the trophy, securing $500,000 in prize money, and continuing a run of events where they have seemed near untouchable.

While this is a massive victory for Team Vitality, it won't help them in their efforts of securing a back-to-back Intel Grand Slam, as the BLAST circuit is separate to the ESL one. Still, the next big event will be IEM Cologne 2025 in late July, and that is an ESL-licensed event that Team Vitality will no doubt be very eager to win.