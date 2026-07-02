Driver behind mass hit-and-run in Mexico during World Cup celebrations was beaten to death by the crowd

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The man who ploughed into a crowd and hit multiple people during World Cup celebrations in Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California, Mexico, leaving 17 people injured, has died after being beaten to death by the crowd, who dragged him out of the car, as reported by El País.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 24 night, after Mexico won a World Cup match. Videos show hundreds of people filling a street that had not been closed to traffic: cars that crossed it were violently jostled by the crowds. One of the cars, instead of slowly crossing the street, sped up, hitting multiple pedestrians: 17 were injured and four remain under medical observation one week later.

When the car hit a pole and crashed, an angry mob dragged the man, Roberto Arellano, who was with his family, and brutally beat him. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died days later, last Tuesday. The State Attorney General's Office opened an investigation to assign corresponding responsibilities, from the circumstances of the hit-and-run to the murder of the driver.

Alberto Rentería Santana, Secretary General of the Los Cabos City Council, said that they are "deeply saddened because nothing like this has ever happened before in the history of this place" and admitted the reinforced security they had stated was not enough. "We were confident that this reinforcement would be sufficient for the celebration, regardless of whether the national team won or lost, although we didn't anticipate this situation because it's the first time they've targeted citizens in vehicles".

On Wednesday, when Mexico qualified for World Cup round of 16, thousands of people crowded the streets of Mexico City, and three people died of suffocation during the celebrations, and a fourth person died in an epileptic crisis.