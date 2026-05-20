DreamLeague Season 29: Team Falcons, Parivision, Team Spirit, and Aurora Gaming begin playoff campaigns with wins

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Things are beginning to progress at a very rapid rate in the DreamLeague Season 29 Dota 2 tournament, as following our report on the playoffs bracket yesterday, now we can touch upon the results that occurred and how already eight teams are at risk of elimination, with three of the 12 total qualified teams to be knocked out by the end of the day.

For one, the initial matches saw Team Falcons smash Tundra Esports 2-0, Parivision defeat Team Liquid 2-1, Team Spirit make short work of BetBoom Team 2-0, and Aurora Gaming overcome Natus Vincere 2-1 too. This means that the semifinals for the upper bracket have been set, with the following fixtures to happen tomorrow.

DreamLeague Season 29 Upper Bracket Semifinals (May 21)



Team Falcons vs. Parivision at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



Team Spirit vs. Aurora Gaming at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



Before we get to these matches however, a large proportion of the first elimination games will occur, as this afternoon will see the lower bracket's first round taking place, where eight teams will fight to secure four spots in the next phase of play. Yep, four teams will be eliminated at this stage, three of which will be decided today and one of which will occur tomorrow.

DreamLeague Season 29 Lower Bracket Round 1 (May 20 and 21)



Tundra Esports vs. Virtus.pro at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



BetBoom Team vs. Vici Gaming at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



Team Liquid vs. Xtreme Gaming at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



Natus Vincere vs. PlayTime at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST (May 21)



What do you expect from today's matches?