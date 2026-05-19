DreamLeague Season 29: The playoffs commence today, here are the opening fixtures

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It's set to be a huge week for competitive Dota 2, as the 29th season of the DreamLeague tournament will be looking to conclude in the days ahead. As of today, May 19, the playoffs portion of the action will kick-off and we'll start to see the 12 remaining teams being whittled down, progressively eliminated until only a victor remains standing on Sunday.

To this end, we have four games worth watching this afternoon, with this being upper bracket action where no team is at risk of being knocked out. However, losers will fall to the lower bracket where they will be at risk of being eliminated from the tournament for good should they notch up another loss.

With this in mind, you can see the opening fixtures for the DreamLeague Season 29 playoffs below.



Team Falcons vs. Tundra Esports at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Team Spirit vs. BetBoom Team at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



Parivision vs. Team Liquid at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



Natus Vincere vs. Aurora Gaming at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



What are you expecting from today's matches?