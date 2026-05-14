Dragon's Dogma, Devil May Cry, Mega Man and more identified by Capcom to get "sequels, remakes, ports"

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Capcom is doing well with its core brands of Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter, but with the wealth of IP at its disposal, you can be sure it would love to have another franchise like its big three that can pull in all the green. We already have a list of games that are set to get sequels, remakes, ports, etc., and they're sure to give fans a lot of hope.

Listed in Capcom's latest financial document, we see that Mega Man, Devil May Cry, Dead Rising, Okami, Dragon's Dogma, Ace Attorney, and Onimusha are listed in a diagram where Capcom is displaying "nurturing brands to be the next engine of growth." It also mentions new IPs, likely emboldened by Pragmata's success.

Some of these IPs already have major projects. Onimusha: Way of the Sword is set to release this year, and there's an Okami sequel in the works, too. In the rest of the document, we see that Capcom is celebrating big financial wins thanks to the launch of Resident Evil Requiem. When you look at the latest figures, though, you still see the likes of Devil May Cry 5 pulling in more units, showing that the demand is surely there for more DMC. Were any of these franchises to get a similar amount of focus compared to Resident Evil or Street Fighter, it's possible they could be big earners. A shame we didn't see Dino Crisis on that list of potential brands ready for remakes, ports, and sequels.