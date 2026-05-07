Pragmata has officially sold over 2 million units

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Capcom's newest IP, Pragmata, continues to prove its success, having now sold 2 million copies. The game released on the 17th of April, and sold one million units in just two days. The second million may have taken a little longer, but it shows that positive word of mouth is spreading about this unique sci-fi action adventure game.

Capcom officially revealed the newest sales figures on its social media page, where it accompanied the announcement with a video of the game's supporting character, Diana, having drawn a celebratory picture for 2,000,000 units sold.

After spending years in development, getting consistently delayed, it's surely a big relief for Capcom to see Pragmata achieve such success. If the game continues on this trajectory, it's possible it could join Capcom's already stacked roster of franchises.

If you're not yet one of the two million people that bought Pragmata and are still on the fence about the game, you can read our review here to get some more in-depth thoughts on this sci-fi adventure.