Capcom updates its game sales figures with its best-ever annual financial report

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Year after year, we have been reporting on - and enjoying - many of the releases from Capcom's video game division. Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter, Pragmata and, of course, Resident Evil, have earned the respect and acclaim of critics and the public alike with each new instalment or with the launch, in the case of Pragmata. And today we see how the company has fared in the latest financial report.

In the report's presentation material, we see that the list of Capcom's thirteen best-selling games for the 2026 financial year has been updated, along with their total sales figures. The cash cow is Resident Evil, and its latest instalment, Resident Evil Requiem, stands out here as the franchise's best-selling launch in its history.

Meanwhile, long-running franchises such as Devil May Cry 5 and Monster Hunter Rise continue to sell incredibly well, particularly Dante's 'hack and slash' title, which has just celebrated seven years on the market.

Monster Hunter Wilds, even with its impressive total of 11 million copies, seems to be lagging behind its graphically less powerful and older cousins, and is struggling to take off in the current landscape. Capcom needs to finish that Nintendo Switch 2 version they have in the works, or get to work on a possible Monster Hunter Rise 2.



Resident Evil Requiem - 6,910,000 copies (FY26) - 6,910,000 copies LTD

Resident Evil 4 (2023) - 3,690,000 copies (FY26) - 13,600,000 copies LTD

Resident Evil Village - 3,620,000 copies (FY26) - 14,930,000 copies LTD

Resident Evil 3 - 3,460,000 copies (FY26) - 13,336,000 copies LTD

Resident Evil 2 - 2,910,000 copies (FY26) - 18,320,000 copies LTD

Devil May Cry 5 - 2,710,000 copies (FY26) - 12,940,000 copies LTD

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard - 2,610,000 copies (FY26) - 12,940,000 copies LTD

Street Fighter 6 - 2,040,000 copies (FY26) - 6,710,000 copies LTD

Resident Evil 6 - 1,860,000 copies (FY26) - 16,880,000 copies LTD

Resident Evil 5 - 1,700,000 copies (FY26) - 19,010,000 copies LTD

Monster Hunter Rise - 1,510,000 copies (FY26) - 18,690,000 copies LTD

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - 1,420,000 copies (FY26) - 11,300,000 copies LTD

Monster Hunter Wilds - 1,320,000 copies (FY26) - 11,420,000 copies LTD



Video games aside, Capcom's last financial year stands as the best in the company's history, offering its investors sustained growth of 10% over the last 11 financial years, as well as being the year with the highest operating profit and the highest consolidated sales. Furthermore, both the number of employees and salaries have increased across all levels within the company. Capcom has definitely gone all out this time.