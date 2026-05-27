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Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest HD-2D remakes have now surpassed four million sold copies

This includes the remakes of Dragon Quest I, II, and III.

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Today is a huge day for Dragon Quest fans, as it's the official 40th anniversary of the franchise often regarded as the father of all things JRPG. To mark this moment, we are told to expect a special broadcast that may just focus on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, but on top of this, it has also been revealed that the recent HD-2D remakes of the series have crossed an impressive sales milestone.

In a social media post, it's stated that cumulatively, Dragon Quest I, II, and III's HD-2D remakes have now surpassed four million sold copies. For reference, this means two unique products have topped the sales milestone, as Dragon Quest I and II's HD-2D remakes are bundled into one edition, while Dragon Quest III stands separate.

Not a bad effort at all and this data does clearly show that there is still plenty of interest in Dragon Quest and the HD-2D format Square Enix has used to great effect, including again soon in The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales when it launches in mid-June.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

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Dragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeScore

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

36 years after its original release, the epic origin of the JRPG returns, enhanced, to offer a new starting point for a new generation of gamers.



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