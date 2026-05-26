Square Enix will share "an update from the Dragon Quest team" tomorrow, May 27

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Recently, Dragon Quest creator, Yuji Horii, teased that it won't be long until we get to hear more about Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, as Square Enix would be sharing additional news about the game by the end of May. Well, we're into the final week of May now, and lo and behold, there is news to share...

It has just been confirmed that tomorrow, May 27, at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST, we'll be getting an "update from the Dragon Quest team", which is being offered in-line with the 40th Anniversary celebrations of the Dragon Quest franchise altogether.

No exact information on what to expect has been shared, but Horii's former statement does likely answer a lot of questions, so if you have been eagerly awaiting this next mainline instalment into the beloved and long-running JRPG series, don't forget to turn in tomorrow afternoon.