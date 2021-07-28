 Dr. Mario World is ending service later this year
Dr. Mario World

Dr. Mario World is ending service later this year

The mobile title released back in July 2019.

Nintendo has announced that the free-to-play mobile game Dr. Mario World will end its service on November 1, 2021. Staring today, July 28, the premium in-game currency 'diamonds' will no longer be available for purchase. Also, after the service ends, the game will no longer be playable, if you start up the app, you'd just see an end-of-service notification on screen instead.

There, however, will be a web page called Dr. Mario World Memories, in which you'll be able to look back at your play history. The web page will go live after the game's service ends.

Dr. Mario World was initially released on iOS and Android back on July 10, 2019, but as we reported back then, it doesn't seem to make as much money as other Nintendo mobile games. If this is the reason behind closing down, is unknown.

Dr. Mario World

