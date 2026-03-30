Rumour: The first themed Nintendo Switch 2 is set to arrive in 2026, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake

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Nintendo has a major problem with leaks. As we reported on Friday, several sources, including some close to Gamereactor, claimed to be aware of Nintendo's first-party release schedule for this year, as well as plans for some high-profile titles for 2027. This includes ruling out a 3D Mario this year but welcoming the return of the Star Fox series, as well as a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

In relation to this latest announcement, insider Shpeshal_Nick, who is generally reliable on such matters, claimed on Twitter that Nintendo is preparing a Nintendo Switch 2 Limited Edition inspired by this game.

This themed console would be the first of its kind in this generation of Nintendo hardware, and could be followed by another Limited Edition based on Pokémon Winds and Waves in 2027, if Nintendo continues the trend it has followed with the mainline games in the franchise.

What do you think? Will you wait for a hypothetical Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 before getting your hands on Nintendo's still-recent console?