Developer SNK just announced, the second DLC character for Season Pass 3 is coming to the highly acclaimed fighting game Samurai Shodown soon, and that is Hibiki Takane (voiced by Sumire Uesaka) from The Last Blade 2.

Following the first DLC character Cham Cham that was released last month, Hibiki Takane is arriving on April 28. There should be two more DLC fighters coming later in Season Pass 3.

Check the trailer and a few images below.