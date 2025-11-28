news
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Disney+ reveals the episodes names for Percy Jackson and the Olympians' second season
The show returns on December 10.
HQ
Disney+ doesn't have a major line-up of new additions being planned for December 2025 (even if we are expecting Tron: Ares to eventually change that a tad), but one of the actual new additions that is on the way is the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It will begin streaming on December 10 and with that coming up, now the episode names for the upcoming season have been shared.
The season will span eight episodes and will commence with a two-episode premiere before new chapters each week that follows. This should mean the second season will end on January 21. As for the episode names, they are the following.
- I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals
- Demon Pigeons Attack
- We Board the Princess Andromeda
- Clarisse Blows Up Everything
- We Check In to C.C.'s Spa & Resort
- Nobody Gets the Fleece
- I Go Down with the Ship
- The Fleece Works Its Magic Too Well
You can see a trailer for the coming season below, for a taste of what it will offer up.
HQ