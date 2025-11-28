Disney+ reveals the episodes names for Percy Jackson and the Olympians' second season

HQ

Disney+ doesn't have a major line-up of new additions being planned for December 2025 (even if we are expecting Tron: Ares to eventually change that a tad), but one of the actual new additions that is on the way is the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It will begin streaming on December 10 and with that coming up, now the episode names for the upcoming season have been shared.

The season will span eight episodes and will commence with a two-episode premiere before new chapters each week that follows. This should mean the second season will end on January 21. As for the episode names, they are the following.



I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals



Demon Pigeons Attack



We Board the Princess Andromeda



Clarisse Blows Up Everything



We Check In to C.C.'s Spa & Resort



Nobody Gets the Fleece



I Go Down with the Ship



The Fleece Works Its Magic Too Well



You can see a trailer for the coming season below, for a taste of what it will offer up.