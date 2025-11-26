Tron: Ares comes to digital next week and Blu-ray in January

HQ

Tron: Ares has been a theatrical flop, there's no doubt about that. The film raked in just over $142 million in cinemas, which wasn't even near to its production budget claimed to be around $220 million. Not only that, it was a pretty poorly received film from fans and critics alike, meaning it was neither a commercial or critical success. But maybe it can still save itself in its home premiere...

We won't know for sure until the film arrives on digital and physical platforms, but the good news is that day is edging ever closer. Walt Disney Studios has confirmed that Tron: Ares will be coming to digital next week, on December 2, and will then be followed by a Blu-ray copy on January 6.

It should also be said as well that typically Disney likes to have its Disney+ premiere dates somewhere between its digital and physical premiere dates, so perhaps we should expect to be able to see this film on the streaming platform around Christmas time.

Will you be watching Tron: Ares next month?