Devin Booker named as NBA 2K23 cover athlete

A few days ago, we reported that Michael Jordan has been named as the face of NBA 2K23's Michael Jordan and Championship Edition, and now to follow that, we have the individual who will be gracing the Standard and Digital Deluxe editions of the sports title.

That will be Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker this year, who upon being named as the cover athlete has said, "It's a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K. I've been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it's surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who've been cover athletes."

Booker continued, "I'm also honored to share this year's covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT's, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game."

NBA 2K23 will launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on September 9 this year, and is currently available to pre-order. We're told in a press release that further information on the game, including first looks at gameplay, live service updates, and the soundtrack, will all be coming soon.