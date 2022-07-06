Michael Jordan is the NBA 2K23 Special Edition cover athlete

As we reported a few days ago, 2K had promised to reveal something regarding NBA 2K23 this week, and now they've kept this promise. Not only has the game been officially announced for PC, Playstation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - it also turns out they've chosen the probably best known basketball star of all time as the cover athlete for the Special Edition; Michael Jordan.

Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K, says the following in the press release:

"After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition. Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word 'champion' like Jordan. This limited-edition version will also offer players the opportunity to catch on-court action throughout the season with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass* included. We look forward to celebrating this game with the community when it's released on September 9."

The Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will be formally announced tomorrow (July 7), but until then, check out the first screenshots and trailer below.