Devil May Cry - Season 2

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There are few creators who have been as effective at adapting video games as that of Adi Shankar. What originally started with Castlevania, which remains one of the best video game adaptations to date, soon spiralled to the excellent and unusual Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, the Castlevania follow-up/sequel Nocturne, and also the anime version of Capcom's Devil May Cry. Shankar knows what it takes to turn video games into compelling television, and this past portfolio simply proves it, even if I was in the mindset that the first season of Devil May Cry left a little to be desired.

Don't get me wrong, Devil May Cry's first round of episodes were a lot of fun and delivered a ton of striking action, but I believe it took a bit too long to get going and spent too much time ineffectively introducing the characters and revealing their motivations. It had its quirks and faults, but for the most part, Devil May Cry was a strong foundation to build upon, which is why it probably doesn't surprise you to hear that the second season stands out as a meaningful evolution.

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This next chapter of the story picks up right after the events of the first season and basically sees Dante and the gang attempting to foil another plot to open a portal to the demonic realm of Makai and ultimately see humanity face a hellish invasion like never before. The extra detail this time is the grander role that Vergil plays and how the demon overlord of Mundus is wrapped up in the past of the Sparda brothers, and how this connects to Argosax, a former Demon god, which is attempting to return to power. Essentially, the twisting almost espionage-like story of the White Rabbit has been pushed aside in favour of much more staggering battles between gods and men, and naturally this means Devil May Cry's second season is chock-full of striking set pieces and action sequences that will make your jaw drop.

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If the first season was more tactful and almost slow in how it conveyed narrative, this second season is the opposite. This round of episodes is a no-brakes affair where you flit between impactful and eye-catching plot points and scenes where the fate of the world always feels at risk. It's perhaps too hectic and chaotic at times, leaving little room for the story to slow down and simmer and the emotion to bubble to the surface, but as far as an entertainment product goes, especially one based on the Devil May Cry series, this feels like a more fitting and engaging direction.

The narrative does still have its more intricate and deliberate twists and turns, some of which are increasingly obvious as the season progresses. There are revelations here that will surprise the uninitiated, which ultimately leads to compelling character development at least for the core individuals that steal the spotlight this time around. And perhaps this is where Devil May Cry's second season is the weakest, as such a great emphasis is placed on Dante, Vergil, Lady/Mary, Mundus, and Arias that most every other character feels like an afterthought. These main characters do feel better put together this time, with better motivations and writing, but for a series that clearly has at least a third season in mind too, you do have to worry about the lack of additional characters being utilised in this story and how beyond the main cast, no one stands out (or even really remains alive...).

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But hey, what Shankar and Netflix has cooked up with this second round of episodes is a truly thrilling action romp, one where the animation stands out, the pacing never leaves you wanting more, and the use of accompanying music keeps your blood pumping. It's entertaining and exciting and you really couldn't ask for much more from a Devil May Cry adaptation.