Destiny 2 to crossover with Assassin's Creed

HQ

Bungie has been no stranger to bringing strange crossovers to Destiny 2 as of late, as it was only back at the end of summer that Fortnite crossed over with the sci-fi shooter, adding inspired cosmetics to both games. Well, to follow up to that, Bungie is now teaming up with Ubisoft to bring Assassin's Creed cosmetics to Destiny 2, and Destiny 2 cosmetics to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

For Destiny 2, this will see a collection of Assassin's Creed gear arriving in the Eververse store from December 6 (when the next season starts). It will include three unique armour ornament sets (one for each class of Guardian) that is inspired by clothing from what seems to be Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and the original Assassin's Creed (Warlocks seem to get Altair-inspired gear, and as a Hunter player that does make me very jealous).

On the other side, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can look forward to some Destiny 2 items debuting in game on December 6 as well, with these including a character pack that adds armour sets, swords, a scout skin, and a mount skin. There will also be a weapons pack that includes "four unique spins on Destiny's iconic subclasses, each with their own gameplay perks and custom effects."

You can get a brief look at the crossover in the teaser image below.