Destiny 2

Destiny 2 and Fortnite are seemingly crossing over

A datamined image has shown some Fortnite skins reimagined as Destiny 2 armour.

HQ

It looks like we could be in store for a crossover between Destiny 2 and Fortnite, at least that's what a new datamined image suggests. Shared by dataminer, Ginsor, on Twitter, we can see three Fortnite skins being reimagined as Destiny 2 armour pieces, with Titans getting a Black Knight set, Warlocks getting a Drift set, and Hunters getting an Omega set.

This hasn't been confirmed by Bungie or Epic Games yet, and likewise, there's no mention of how Destiny 2 might appear in the massively popular battle royale, but considering the Destiny 2 Showcase is set for tomorrow evening, hopefully we'll learn more then.

What would you like to see come to fruition as part of this crossover? Perhaps a Ghost as Back-Bling?

Destiny 2

