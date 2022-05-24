Cookies

Destiny 2

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted to begin later today

It will bring Solar 3.0, Scythes, and will see Guardians returning to the Leviathan.

HQ

Bungie has finally released a bunch of information about the imminent new season of Destiny 2. Set to be known as Season of the Haunted, this season will see players returning to the Leviathan to confront nightmares of the past, and to reap the creatures that are summoned there.

This season will be bringing a new mode that is free for all players called Nightmare Containment. This asks Guardians to summon Nightmares and to then cleanse them with fire.

To this end, the Solar subclass is getting the 3.0 treatment and will be getting Aspects and Fragments that better promote customisation and build-crafting within the subclass. This is also free for all players.

As for the content that is coming as part of Season the Haunted, Sever will ask Guardians to wander around the Leviathan's underbelly, and to unearth the truth behind Calus' sinister plan, and to cut his connection to the Nightmares on the vessel.

Owners of the season will of course get the new Season Pass, and will get instant access to the new Exotic sidearm, Trespasser (Destiny 1 veterans might recognise it), which is also available for all players by advancing through the free section of the Season Pass.

On top of this, as we reported last week, Season of the Haunted will also include the revamped Solstice, and of course there will be the new Dungeon launching this Friday, which Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition owners will get access to, as well as anyone who purchases The Witch Queen Dungeon Key from Eververse.

Take a look at the trailer for Season of the Haunted below.

