Destiny 2 to get a new dungeon next week

We're only a few days out from the launch of the next season of Destiny 2, and despite that being the case, Bungie has still yet to announce the name of the season or even drop a trailer for it. What the developer has done however is release another This Week at Bungie blog post, and within it, we're told about a few new features that will be arriving in this yet to be named season.

First and foremost, there will be a new dungeon launching next week on Friday, May 27. We aren't told its name or much else, but what we are told is that it will offer new loot sets, a new exotic, various other cosmetic goodies, and will be available to all The Witch Queen Digital Deluxe Edition owners, or those who purchase The Witch Queen Dungeon Key from the Eververse store for 2000 Silver.

Otherwise, the blog post has revealed that the event for the next season: Solstice (it is changing from Solstice of Heroes). This will be getting a bit of a revamp as did Festival of the Lost last year, and will see a changed armour upgrading experience, and the inclusion of Event Cards that will make understanding the challenges of the event all the more easier. This seasonal event will also be the first to introduce the Event Seal, which will offer up yet another title to earn and flaunt in-game. Otherwise it's noted that Solstice will start on July 19.

Likewise, as we continue to piece together a bit of a roadmap for this unnamed season, Bungie stated that the first weekend of Trials of Osiris will be June 10, and will feature a new set of armour to earn and use in-game, as well as what seems to be a fancy Exotic Sparrow.

So, to summarise, here's a very brief roadmap of what we know will be happening in Season of the [Redacted]:



May 24: Season start



May 27: Dungeon releases



June 10: First weekend of Trials



July 19: Solstice begins



For those wondering about the finer details of the season, Bungie also added that the Power and progression for the season will be:





Power Floor: 1350 (unchanged)



Soft Cap: 1510 (up from 1500)



Powerful Cap: 1560 (up from 1550)



Hard Cap: 1570 (up from 1560)



And on top of this, Vault Space is being increased by 100 slots to 600 total slots, Scorn Snipers are being brought in line with other snipers, and Dares of Eternity Strange Coins will be easier to earn going forward.