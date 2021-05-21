Destiny 2 is getting a cross-play beta next week

You're watching Advertisements

Bungie has been talking about letting PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia players team up or fight against each other in Destiny 2 for quite some time, so sub-reddits and forums lit up when the possibility appeared out of nowhere last week. Unfortunately, the developers quickly said this was a mistake and removed it. The good news is that they just pushed the button a bit early.

The latest This Week at Bungie reveals that Destiny 2 will have an open beta for cross-play from May 25 through May 27. This doesn't mean you'll get to play the entire game with friends on the other platforms, however, as the the option will only been enabled for a special playlist simply called Vanguard Strikes Cross Play Beta.

You won't be able to form a fireteam or invite people you know because Bungie really wants to put the matchmaking system to the test. Still, I highly doubt that will stop many from jumping in, especially because playing the Strike three times will reward you with the special "Stars Crossed" emblem shown at the bottom.

In terms of the full implementation, we're once again told that cross-play will be enabled for the entire game when Season 15 starts in August.