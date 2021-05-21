Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is getting a cross-play beta next week

And you'll get a cool emblem for playing it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Bungie has been talking about letting PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia players team up or fight against each other in Destiny 2 for quite some time, so sub-reddits and forums lit up when the possibility appeared out of nowhere last week. Unfortunately, the developers quickly said this was a mistake and removed it. The good news is that they just pushed the button a bit early.

The latest This Week at Bungie reveals that Destiny 2 will have an open beta for cross-play from May 25 through May 27. This doesn't mean you'll get to play the entire game with friends on the other platforms, however, as the the option will only been enabled for a special playlist simply called Vanguard Strikes Cross Play Beta.

You won't be able to form a fireteam or invite people you know because Bungie really wants to put the matchmaking system to the test. Still, I highly doubt that will stop many from jumping in, especially because playing the Strike three times will reward you with the special "Stars Crossed" emblem shown at the bottom.

In terms of the full implementation, we're once again told that cross-play will be enabled for the entire game when Season 15 starts in August.

Destiny 2
Destiny 2

Related texts

Destiny 2: ForsakenScore

Destiny 2: Forsaken
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"The beginning of the second year is off to a great start and we really hope that Bungie can avoid any more unnecessary problems in the future."

Destiny 2: WarmindScore

Destiny 2: Warmind
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"It's actually an improvement over the last expansion despite the fact that they feel quite similar."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy