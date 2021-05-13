LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids
 See in hd icon
Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destiny 2

Cross-play has been spotted in Destiny 2 months ahead of schedule

It appears to have been a technical hiccup.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Despite it being planned to launch some time this autumn, some Destiny 2 players have been able to get a "sneak peek" at cross-play. This has been confirmed by Bungie's lead community manager Cozmo to be a technical issue and it will be removed from the game later this week.

Posting on Twitter, Cozmo said: "We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at Cross-play. This isn't meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake."

Cross-play was confirmed to be coming by the game's assistant game director Joe Blackburn back in February. The cross-play is also planned to be cross-generation too which means that those on new generation and older hardware will be able to team up and do raids together.

Destiny 2

Thanks, IGN.

Related texts

Destiny 2: ForsakenScore

Destiny 2: Forsaken
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"The beginning of the second year is off to a great start and we really hope that Bungie can avoid any more unnecessary problems in the future."

Destiny 2: WarmindScore

Destiny 2: Warmind
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"It's actually an improvement over the last expansion despite the fact that they feel quite similar."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy