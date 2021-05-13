Cross-play has been spotted in Destiny 2 months ahead of schedule

You're watching Advertisements

Despite it being planned to launch some time this autumn, some Destiny 2 players have been able to get a "sneak peek" at cross-play. This has been confirmed by Bungie's lead community manager Cozmo to be a technical issue and it will be removed from the game later this week.

Posting on Twitter, Cozmo said: "We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at Cross-play. This isn't meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake."

Cross-play was confirmed to be coming by the game's assistant game director Joe Blackburn back in February. The cross-play is also planned to be cross-generation too which means that those on new generation and older hardware will be able to team up and do raids together.

Thanks, IGN.