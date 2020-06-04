Destiny 2 chapter reveal confirmed for next week

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this week, we reported on an anomaly on the official Destiny channel on Instagram. The post was a teaser clip for the next chapter set to hit the game accompanied by the date and time for the reveal. The anomaly in question, however, was the fact that the post was swiftly taken down.

Now, however, the date for the official reveal has once again been posted and this time, it's stayed up. Destiny 2 players can now get ready to learn more about the next chapter, set to happen on June 9 at 5 pm BST.