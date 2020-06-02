Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Destiny 2

Next chapter of Destiny 2 will seemingly be revealed next week

In a now-deleted post on social media, Bungie stated that the next Destiny 2 chapter will be unveiled next week.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Fans of Destiny 2 have been waiting patiently for new information regarding what's to come and after having teased a reveal set to happen "soon", Bungie recently posted a clip to social media accompanied by the following caption; "The next chapter of Destiny 2 is almost here. Tune in for the unveiling at 6pm CEST on June 9". That's next week, on Tuesday at 5 pm BST.

The post was, however, quickly deleted which makes us speculate on whether Bungie could be thinking of postponing the reveal to stand with the movement across North America at the moment or if it was simply a case of PR publishing an announcement too soon. What do you think the reason could have been and what do you think lies ahead for the next chapter? Watch the clip here.

Destiny 2

Related texts

Destiny 2: ForsakenScore

Destiny 2: Forsaken
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"The beginning of the second year is off to a great start and we really hope that Bungie can avoid any more unnecessary problems in the future."

Destiny 2: WarmindScore

Destiny 2: Warmind
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"It's actually an improvement over the last expansion despite the fact that they feel quite similar."



Loading next content