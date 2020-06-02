Next chapter of Destiny 2 will seemingly be revealed next week

You're watching Advertisements

Fans of Destiny 2 have been waiting patiently for new information regarding what's to come and after having teased a reveal set to happen "soon", Bungie recently posted a clip to social media accompanied by the following caption; "The next chapter of Destiny 2 is almost here. Tune in for the unveiling at 6pm CEST on June 9". That's next week, on Tuesday at 5 pm BST.

The post was, however, quickly deleted which makes us speculate on whether Bungie could be thinking of postponing the reveal to stand with the movement across North America at the moment or if it was simply a case of PR publishing an announcement too soon. What do you think the reason could have been and what do you think lies ahead for the next chapter? Watch the clip here.