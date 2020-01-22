Destiny 2 among the games added to Xbox's Project xCloud

Google has highlighted a certain number of games when talking about the capabilities of their Stadia streaming platform, one of which is Assassin's Creed Odyssey, while another is Bungie's Destiny 2, available at launch for the service.
That's why the recent news from Microsoft is pretty big, as Windows Central reports that the list of games for Microsoft's Project xCloud - their own system that lets you stream games via the cloud on various devices - has been expanded to include Destiny 2 as well.
On top of that, those testing the service (which is rolling out worldwide to Insiders) will also be able to play the following games as well:
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Sid Meier's Civilization VI
Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
Batman: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
The Wolf Among Us
Wasteland 2: Directors Cut
The Surge
SUPERHOT
Portal Knights
GoNNER - BLÜEBERRY Edition
Kingdom Two Crowns
Sparklite
Tracks - The Train Set Game
Train Sim World 2019
These are some big titles for Microsoft, and with the company investing a lot into the Game Pass subscription service, the smart money would be on this list expanding even further in the future.
Is xCloud looking like an appealing prospect?
