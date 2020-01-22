Destiny 2 among the games added to Xbox's Project xCloud

Google has highlighted a certain number of games when talking about the capabilities of their Stadia streaming platform, one of which is Assassin's Creed Odyssey, while another is Bungie's Destiny 2, available at launch for the service.

That's why the recent news from Microsoft is pretty big, as Windows Central reports that the list of games for Microsoft's Project xCloud - their own system that lets you stream games via the cloud on various devices - has been expanded to include Destiny 2 as well.

On top of that, those testing the service (which is rolling out worldwide to Insiders) will also be able to play the following games as well:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Batman: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Wolf Among Us

Wasteland 2: Directors Cut

The Surge

SUPERHOT

Portal Knights

GoNNER - BLÜEBERRY Edition

Kingdom Two Crowns

Sparklite

Tracks - The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2019

These are some big titles for Microsoft, and with the company investing a lot into the Game Pass subscription service, the smart money would be on this list expanding even further in the future.

Is xCloud looking like an appealing prospect?

