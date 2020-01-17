Xbox Console Streaming expands worldwide

Microsoft has been talking a fair bit about streaming technology with regards to games over the last few years, specifically with Project xCloud, and now they've announced that they're expanding Xbox Console Streaming's preview run, following its release in the UK and US in October.

Feedback has been gathered and improvements will be made based on this, and the good news is that Xbox Insiders in all countries supporting the Xbox One can now preview the feature, letting them play games on mobile devices.

More information on joining the Xbox Insider program can be found here, and you'll need a phone that supports the system and a Bluetooth-enabled controller.

At least 4.75 Mbps is required in upstream, but 9 Mbps is preferred, with network latency requiring 125 ms or less, although 60 ms or less preferred.

Have you tried this out yet?

