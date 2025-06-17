Despite Season 5 not debuting until September, Season 6 of Slow Horses is ready and Season 7 begins filming in autumn

HQ

The production rate and efficiency that goes into making Slow Horses on Apple TV+ probably terrifies the showrunners of projects like Stranger Things, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Severance, and more. Sure, these shows are vastly different, but they take years to create a single season and Slow Horses is efficient in a way that few can rival, and the latest information just goes to prove that further.

We know that Season 5 of the show will premiere this September on Apple TV+, and since it was greenlit a while ago and because Slow Horses seasons tend to wrap with a trailer for the next season, Season 6 being either almost complete or actually complete was near guaranteed. We now know, according to Deadline, that Season 6 is ready to go and that Season 7 will soon follow suit.

It's mentioned that Season 7 will begin shooting as soon as this autumn, sometime in late September or early October, all in the UK. This will comfortably mean that by the time Season 6 arrives, likely in autumn 2026, production will be complete and a trailer will be ready to go for Season 7 that will no doubt follow in 2027.

The question is now whether Season 8 will be ready for 2028...