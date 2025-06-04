Slow Horses returns to Apple TV+ in September

HQ

Apple knows that it has captured lighting in a bottle with Slow Horses, as the drama series continues to prove to be one of the streamer's best-received and most popular. Despite only beginning in 2022, there have already been four seasons of action, and soon a fifth will be dropping too.

As confirmed by the streaming service, we can expect Slow Horses: Season 5 to kick off on September 24 with a two-episode premiere. Following this, the remaining four episodes in the season will drop on a weekly basis until it concludes on October 22.

In terms of what this next season will unpack, we're told: "Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply."

Apple TV+ has already confirmed that Slow Horses will be back for a sixth season too, so it would be reasonable to expect Season 5 to end with a trailer for Season 6, as has been the case with every season of the show beforehand.