Slow Horses will be back for a sixth season

Following the conclusion of Season 4 of Slow Horses, we were treated to a trailer for Season 5. While this behaviour might seem crazy, it has become on-theme for the series, which has frequently ended its former seasons with glimpses of the next. Thankfully, it seems like this will be continuing with Season 5 too, as Apple TV+ has now affirmed that Slow Horses has been greenlit for a Season 6 too.

Considering Apple has developed a habit of releasing a season of the series every year, we can likely expect Season 5 to arrive sometime in 2025 and Season 6 to be planned for 2026. As for what's beyond that, there are still a bunch of Mick Herron's books to adapt, so unless the series falls off one of the biggest cliffs in a quality and interest sense, we can probably expect news about a Season 7 pick-up sometime after Season 5 arrives next year too.

Are you glad to hear that Slow Horses won't be going anywhere anytime soon?