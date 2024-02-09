Deadpool 2 director says no to new Jurassic World movie

HQ

Earlier this week, we learned thatDavid Leitch was in talks to direct the new Jurassic World movie set to premiere in 2025. I noted that this would be very interesting, as Leitch's Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde Bullet Train and more are quite different from what we've seen from the Jurassic Park universe. Turns out, it would have been too different.

Deadline has received confirmation from David Leitch's representatives that the talks have fallen through because he and Universal had different visions for the movie.

We don't know who's next of the directors list, but you can probably expect to get an update next week with the premiere date being 17 months away.