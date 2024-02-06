New Jurassic World movie confirmed for July 2025 premiere

HQ

Two weeks ago, we learned that Jurassic Park writer David Koepp was writing a new Jurassic World movie that some hoped might premiere as early as 2025 after hearing amazing things about the script. I said that sounded optimistic at the time, as we hadn't heard anything about a director yet. Well, Universal has been working fast lately.

Deadline has received confirmation that David Leitch is in final talks about directing the new Jurassic World, and Universal is so confident about a deal being made that they've announced the new movie is set to premiere on the 2nd of July, 2025.

Having Leitch direct a movie in this new Jurassic era would definitely be interesting considering he has given us movies like Atomic Blonde, John Wick, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and Bullet Train. Not exactly the kind of movies you first think of when someone mentions Jurassic Park or even Jurassic World, so consider me intrigued.

What about you?