Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake to detail visual changes and improvements in stream

Get ready to see even nastier Necromorphs and environments on Thursday.

HQ

EA Motive has already shown and talked about some of the changes and audio improvements they're making in Dead Space Remake, so I wasn't the only one curious about what they were going to dive into next when the developers teased a new stream would be coming sometime in May at the end of the audio stream last March. Now we got our answer.

Dead Space's Twitter account has announced that the next livestream will start at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on Thursday, and that it'll focus on Dead Space Remake's art. We're told it'll highlight both characters, environments, lighting and visual effects, so expect to learn a lot more about how they're going to mix the original's beloved design with some exciting new details the power of the new generation of consoles allows them to spice things up with.

