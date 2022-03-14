Dead Space Remake set to launch in early 2023

HQ

As you probably knew, a developer livestream was held on March 11 to give fans a deep-dive about the audio part in Dead Space Remake, explaining how audio is improved in the remake version compared to the original game. But meanwhile, another important detail in regard to this title was also shared.

Near the ending part of the streaming, it was announced by the senior producer Philippe Ducharme that Dead Space Remake is set to launch in early 2023.

"We want to make sure that we are in a place where the game we are gonna deliver is delivering on the expectations of fans and that's what's most important. So right now we'll say early next year. We have a date in mind, we want to make sure everything converges for this."

If you missed the livestream, you can find the full video on the game's official YouTube channel. For the launch window reveal part, you can start watching around 48:52 mark.