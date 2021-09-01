A first look at the Dead Space Remake

HQ

Late yesterday, we finally got to see a bit of the upcoming Dead Space Remake. What we saw during the livestream were images and videos from a very early stage of development. Below you can check out some of the footage from the stream. The developers want to create a horror title with no interruptions from loading screens and instead you will be able to walk around freely on the spaceship USG Ishimura. On the ship we will of course encounter necromorphs, whether we like it or not, and part of the focus was on how they react to being shot. Depending on what weapon you use and where you shoot, body parts will be severed. Other weapons don't cut off body parts, but shoot off skin instead.

Gunner Wright once again does the voice of Isaac (fun fact: in the original he had no recorded dialogue, which instead was added to the sequel). The developers told us that we can also expect some surprises in the game, which is rumored to be released in the fall of 2022. If you want to check out some clips from the stream yourself, you can do so HERE, on the Motive Studios Twitch page.