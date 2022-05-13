Dead Space Remake gets January release date

HQ

When the talented bunch over at EA Motive announced that they were going to have a new Dead Space Remake stream this week we were told it would focus on the game's art. That was definitely the majority of the stream, but it also included another extremely juicy detail.

After settling with saying "early 2023" in the March stream, EA Motive ended today's by revealing that Dead Space Remake is set to launch on January 27.

The rest of the stream did, as promised, show some cool art of characters, environments and such while diving deeper into more nerdy details about the development process, but don't expect the entire marketing campaign to be like this, as we're told the full reveal of the game will happen with a trailer and polished gameplay just in time for Halloween this fall.