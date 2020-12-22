Dead Rising and Little Nightmares kicks-off Games with Gold in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

We're still more than a week away from going into January and 2021, but I'm not the only one looking forward to taking a few days off to just play games. Seems like some of the folks over at Microsoft are as well, as they've decided to reveal the Games with Gold line-up for January already. It's not too shabby either:



Little Nightmares the entire month



Dead Rising from January 16 - February 15



King of Fighters XIII from January 1 - January 15



Breakdown from January 16 - January 31



What do you think about the selection? Anything you'd recommend?