news

Dead Rising and Little Nightmares kicks-off Games with Gold in 2021

January can get spooky or bloody if you want.

We're still more than a week away from going into January and 2021, but I'm not the only one looking forward to taking a few days off to just play games. Seems like some of the folks over at Microsoft are as well, as they've decided to reveal the Games with Gold line-up for January already. It's not too shabby either:

What do you think about the selection? Anything you'd recommend?

