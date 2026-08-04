Dave Bautista in talks to become Kratos for Amazon's God of War series

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The hunt is on for a new Kratos after actor Ryan Hurst unfortunately suffered an injury while filming for the live-action Amazon Prime Video adaptation. Already, it seems that Amazon may have settled on the new lead for its God of War cast, with Dave Bautista currently in talks for the role.

According to Deadline, Bautista is being scouted due to his physical presence and background as a professional wrestler, which would allow him to easily step into the role of Kratos. Here's hoping he can rock a beard and white body paint, too. It's believed that if Bautista was cast as Hurst's replacement, that this could lead the series in a different direction. Production on God of War remains paused, until Prime Video can find a new actor for its lead role.

The plan is to shoot both ordered seasons of the God of War series back-to-back. Yesterday, we found out that Ryan Hurst isn't likely to be the only major role recast, as before Season 2 is out we'll see new faces for Atreus and Thrud, too.